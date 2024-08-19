Brighton enjoyed a fine start to the new Premier League season thanks to their impressive 3-0 victory at Everton last Saturday.
Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra sealed the win at Goodison Park as new boss Fabian Hurzeler got his Albion career off to the perfect start.
The Seagulls face another stern test this Saturday as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team – fresh from their opening day 1-0 win against Fulham – arrive on the south coast.
Former United striker Welbeck continues to enjoy life at Brighton and is impressed with his new manager following his summer arrival from St Pauli. “Everybody has to adapt to the ideas with an open mind to take that forward. It is not massively different to how we play sometimes, there is still similarities. But a new manager with ideas, it has been really good.”
Here’s the early team news for Brighton and Man United ahead of Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at the Amex – including an update for Yankuba Minteh.
