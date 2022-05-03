Brighton vs Manchester United: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his first ever appearance at the Amex Stadium against Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday

Albion will continue their quest for a top 10 finish in the top flight against a dangerous but inconsistent Manchester United.

Graham Potter’s Brighton are ninth in the league standings after an impressive April saw them pick-up 11 points out of a possible 18.

Last time out goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Yves Bissouma helped them to deserved 3-0 victory at Wolves.

Albion’s away form has been impressive this season but at the Amex Stadium they have recorded just three wins from 17.

Victory against sixth placed United would be a huge boost for the fans and also keep Potter’s men on track for the top half.

United finished runners-up in last year’s Premier League and Europa League, the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho only fuelled optimism around Old Trafford.

But hope only made for an ever harder fall for the 20-time league champions, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departing in November and interim successor Ralf Rangnick failing to get a consistent tune out of the squad.

United are set to miss out on Champions League qualification and fan anger at the owners continues to provide a backdrop.

They did however enjoy victory last time out with Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo and Raphael Varane sealing a 3-0 victory against Brentford in their final home match of the season at Old Trafford.

Teams news

Brighton will assess the fitness of midfielder Enock Mwepu, who hobbled off the pitch last Saturday against Wolves with a groin problem. Midfielder Kakub Moder remains a long-term absentee with a serious ACL problem.

United Jadon Sancho is set to miss the remainder of the season with tonsillitis and Luke Shaw is out with a calf issue. Paul Pogba is unlikely to be fit for Brighton and remains out with an injured shin. Harry Maguire continues to struggle with his knee and will be assessed.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium will be at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

Is it live on TV?

Yes. Brighton v Manchester United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Darren Cann, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: John Brooks. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk said:

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we want to keep it going right up until the last game – a top-ten finish is definitely something to aim for.

“We’ve got some tough games left but there are nine points to play for and we're looking for nine points.

"We enjoyed the win over Wolves but it’s back to preparing for Manchester United at the Amex on Saturday. Let’s take each game on its own and see where we finish up.