Brighton vs Nottingham Forest early FA Cup quarter-final injury news as 4 ruled out and 5 doubts

FA Cup team news for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton return to action after the international break with an FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium on March 29.

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League, welcome third-placed Forest in an all-Premier League encounter for a place in a Wembley semi-final.

Albion advanced to the last eight thanks to victories against Norwich City, Chelsea and Newcastle United, while Forest have beaten Luton Town, Exeter City (on penalties) and Ipswich Town (on penalties).

Nuno Espírito Santo’s team have been the surprise package this season as they challenge the elite for a Champions League spot. They have face Brighton twice this season, drawing 2-2 at the Amex Stadium last September before thrashing Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton 7-0 at the City Ground last month.

It was a painful defeat for the Seagulls but since that afternoon the Seagulls have hit back with six wins and one draw from their last seven matches in all competitions.

The latest injury news for Brighton

Igor Julio – out: The Brazilian defender suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 1-1 home draw against Arsenal last January and was ruled out for the season.

James Milner – out: The midfield veteran also suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal but his came way back in August at the Emirates Stadium. Has not yet officially been ruled out for the season.

Jason Steele – out: The reliable back up keeper would likely have played in this as the “cup keeper” but he’s currently sidelined and recovering after shoulder surgery.

Ferdi Kadioglu – out: The £25m Turkey international has been badly missed this season and continues his recovery from toe surgery.

Lewis Dunk – doubt: The skipper has missed the last six matches with a rib injury and is battling to be fit in time to face Nottingham Forest.

Matt O’Riley – doubt: The former Celtic man has struggled with illness and a knee injury of late and will be assessed this week ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup showdown.

Joel Veltman – doubt: The experienced Dutch defender has missed the last five matches with a foot problem and Hurzeler, speaking ahead of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester City, hoped the international break would “be an advantage for Veltman.”

Tariq Lamptey – doubt: The Ghana international was suspended for the Fulham victory and then suffered a foot injury in training before the City draw. “It’s more serious than Solly’s [injury],” was all Hurzeler would say after the City match.

Solly March – doubt: The midfielder missed the City match with a “small muscle issue” and Hurzeler said he hopes to have him available after the break.

Sussex World will keep you updated with all the team and injury news during the build-up to the FA Cup quarter-final showdown.

