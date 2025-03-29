Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest FA Cup quarter-final team news as Brighton welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium

Fabian Hurzeler faces three major decisions ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Dunk is fit once again after a six-match absence with a rib injury, while Joao Pedro is said to well and jet-lag free after his long-haul international break exploits with Brazil.

That should mean Pedro will lead the line ahead of Danny Welbeck, who scored an excellent winner in the previous round at Newcastle.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has some key decisions to make

Lewis Dunk on the bench

The situation is not quite so straight forward with Dunk. In seasons gone by the choice was simple, if Dunk is fit, he plays, no question. But that seems to have changed lately as the emergence of Jan Paul van Hecke and the fine recent form of Adam Webster will likely see Dunk start on the bench.

"He is still a great player,” said Hurzeler. “He can have a big impact in possession and out of possession. It is very important to have him back for the final part of the season.

"Hopefully he will stay fit, then I am sure he will have some great games, some great performances.

"He is really motivated, really keen to be back on the pitch helping the team. Of course, you can say we are doing well without him, but I am always convinced that the more leaders you have on the pitch, especially the captain, the more successful you are."

The other big question for me is who partners Carlos Baleba in central midfield? Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood will likely switch to right back as Joel Veltman (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (ankle) are both injured. Which means Mats Wieffer, Diego Gomez and Yasin Ayari are fighting for the second spot.

Gomez, who has impressed since his January arrival, could well get the nod as long as he’s feeling fresh following his long-haul flight back from international duty with Paraguay.

Wieffer and Ayari will both likely be used from the bench in what is sure to be an intense running battle in the middle of the park.

Hurzeler: ‘So far, so good’

The other concern is Kaoru Mitoma as the Japanese ace picked up a “small issue” while on international duty. Simon Adingra will be eagerly awaiting his chance if Mitoma fails a fitness test but Hurzeler expects Mitoma to be available.

"So far, so good,” said the Albion boss. “I didn't see them [Pedro, Mitoma, Gomez, Pervis Estupinan], but from what I heard, they're in a good mood. They will be fine and they can start the game.”

Derren Howard’s predicted XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Estupinan; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Georginio, Mitoma; Pedro.