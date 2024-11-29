Brighton vs Southampton player ratings as 'really fantastic' 8/10 dazzles despite dropped points

How the Albion players rated in the Premier League against Southampton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton once against dropped points to lowly opposition as they played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with basement club Southampton.

The Seagulls had the better of the chances in the opening stages as Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck all went close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler’s team opened the scoring on 29 minutes and it came from Tariq Lamptey's cross as Mitoma's excellent diving header flashed beyond Southampton keeper Joe Lumley.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion impressed against Southampton

Brighton had further opportunities after the break but it was the visitors that hit back with a surprise leveller. Flynn Downes with decisive strike after Adam Armstrong's initial effort was blocked.

Armstrong then thought he'd added a second and potential winner but after a painfully long VAR check, the close-range effort was ruled-out for offside.

Neither team could force a winner in injury time and the point moves Brighton up to second – above Manchester City – ahead of Saturday’s fixtures. Southampton remain rooted to the bottom.

Here’s how they rated…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bart Verbruggen - 6: The Netherlands No 1 had no chance with the goal and had very little else to do. There’s one dodgy moment in the first half when he flapped at a cross.

Tariq Lamptey - 7: His first start of the season and played with composure and confidence. His speed when defending was a real asset and a lovely cross for Mitoma's goal. Subbed on the hour for Lewis Dunk

Igor - 8: The Brazilian deservedly kept his place in the team ahead of Dunk and you can see why. Solid defensively, clever with the ball and drove forward when beating the press. Very good.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 7: The Dutch defender continues to perform at a consistently high level. Hardly put a foot wrong and forming a great defensive partnership with Igor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan - 7: A very good performance from the Ecuadorian. Enjoyed his tussle with the excellent Dibley and he was threat going forward.

Yasin Ayari - 7: Excellent early on. Full of energy and and clever use of the ball. A surprise package this season and looks every inch a Premier League midfielder.

Matt O'Riley - 6: His first start of the Premier League season and the former Celtic man was solid enough alongside Ayari in the centre of the park. Replaced by Wieffer on the hour.

Georginio Rutter - 7: Excellent effort on eight minutes as he cut inside and fired just wide from 20 yards and then closer on 15 minutes as he cracked the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro - 6: Quiet by his standards. He always looked to create but just couldn’t find the killer pass or get that half chance. Replaced by Adingra after 60 minutes.

Kaoru Mitoma – 8: Narrowly wide in the sixth minute after a swift counter attack but buried an excellent header from Lamptey's 28th minute cross. Always a danger glides passed players with ease. Great to watch.

Danny Welbeck - 7: Flashed a header just wide from Estupinan's cross in the first half. He’s started every match this season, he took a few hefty blows, especially one to the ankle from Downes and was replaced by Ferguson 79 minutes.

Substitutes: Lewis Dunk – 6: Headed a decent opportunity over with his first touch. Simon Adingra – 6: probed down the right but made little impact. Mats Wieffer – 6: Booked for a late challenge. Evan Ferguson – 6: Made little impact after replacing Welbeck on 79 minutes. Yankuba Minteh – 6: His 88th minute arrival came too late.