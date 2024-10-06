Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has made two changes to his Brighton team as he deals with the loss of key players due to injury.

Hurzeler had injury and tactical issues to contend with ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Sunday, October 6, 4.30pm).

Joao Pedro (ankle) and Jan Paul van Hecke (groin) have been two of Albion’s best players this season but both miss the Tottenham game and face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Netherlands defender van Hecke admitted earlier this week that he’d been playing through his injury but it became more of a problem in the closing stages on the 2-2 draw against Forest. He is expected to be out until after the next international break at Bournemouth on November 23.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler had injury and tactical issues to contend with ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday (4.30pm). (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Brighton boss admitted he would have an ‘honest’ conversation with his players following their 4-2 loss at Chelsea last weekend as Albion’s defensive ‘high-line’ came under scrutiny.

Hurzeler has opted to make two changes – with Pervis Estupinan and Mats Wieffer dropping to the bench.

Joel Vetman, who missed the trip to Chelsea through injury, is back at right-back. Yankuba Minteh is given his first start since the Carabao Cup win over Wolves on September 18. Simon Adingra is still missing from the squad after he was absent at Stamford Bridge due to a ‘minor muscle injury’.

Hurzeler has kept faith in the defensive duo of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

Meanwhile, Brajan Gruda – a £25m summer signing from Mainz – is named in the matchday squad for first time. The German has completed his rehab from a calf injury.

There is still no Solly March who has been out with a serious ACL injury for nearly a year. Hurzeler hinted the Albion wide man could well have featured in the matchday squad but the match comes too soon.

James Milner, who was also in contention, is also not in the squad. The Premier League veteran suffered a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last month.

On the pitch, Hurzeler said he expects a ‘reaction’ against Tottenham – as Albion look to win in the league for the first time since the home victory over Manchester United on August 24.

“I think it’s very important after a defeat that you are honest with yourself, that you reflect yourself on what was good, what was not good in this game and if you lose a game of course there are more negative points,” Hurzeler said. “We analysed these negative points, we discussed with the team about that.

“We’re trying to find solutions, we’re trying to show a reaction as a team on Sunday but again there were also some positive things, especially in possession.

“Chelsea scored four goals, I think we also had chances to score four goals so in the end we have to learn from it.

“I have to learn from it because I was responsible for the match plan and the match plan was not good enough. Now we try to show a reaction.

“It’s a priority for us to defend better as a team. We are talking a lot about the high line but it’s more like an active line.

“It’s also the responsibility of the offensive players to defend the lines so that the opponents can’t break the lines that easily, so that their players can’t play a ball behind our line.”

Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck

Subs: Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan, Igor Julio, Tariq Lamptey, Mats Wieffer, Yasin Ayari, Julio Enciso, Brajan Gruda, Evan Ferguson