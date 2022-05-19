Brighton vs West Ham could be a match of farewells as Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle plot summer bids for Seagull stars

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is bracing himself for a busy summer transfer window

Graham Potter’s team welcome the Hammers to the Amex Stadium for the final Premier League match of the season amid rumours that Manchester City are preparing a £30m bid for the Spanish defender.

Cucurella, 23, has been highly impressive this term following his £15.4m arrival from La Liga outfit Getafe late in last summer’s transfer window.He made his debut at Brentford and has been a virtual ever-present as Albion achieved their highest ever points total in the top flight.

Cucurella’s versatile and high-energy displays saw him claim the Players’ Player of the season award and also the Fans’ player of the Season prize as well.He has operated in every position on the left flank from full-back, wing-back, left midfield and left wing.

He even adapted very well to playing left side of the back three following Dan Burn’s £13m exit to Newcastle last January.Cucurella has been a reliable presence alongside Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk in the back three and has been a key factor to Albion’s strong finish to the season.

It could potentially be a day of farewells as transfer rumours continue to swirl around midfielder Yves Bissouma.The Mali international will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer and was close to leaving last January when Aston Villa had a £20m plus bid rejected by the Seagulls.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard hinted he could return for Bissouma this summer, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and PSG are all said to be keen.

Brighton, who are 11th in the table, will want to finish the campaign on a high and are determined to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.David Moyes’ West Ham however have been a powerful outfit this season and have enjoyed another strong campaign in the Premier League and Europe.They will also be bidding farewell to their midfielder Mark Noble after 18 seasons with the Hammers.