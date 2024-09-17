Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for Carabao Cup third round clash against Wolves at the Amex Stadium tomorrow night.

The tie against Gary O’Neil’s visitors, who are without a win in the Premier League so far this term, could be a chance for Albion’s fringe players and those returning from injuries to get minutes.

Albion advanced to this stage thanks to last months 4-0 second round win against Crawley Town, while Wolves progressed courtesy of their 2-0 win against Championship outfit Burnley.

Hurzeler said: “I want to win titles, the club wants to win titles, the players want to win titles and therefore it's a chance for us. I know that three days later we have an important Premier League game [against Nottingham Forest], but I take this game [against Wolves] very seriously, and I also will relay this message to my team. The Carabao Cup is a chance to win a title.”

Therefore, we take it very serious. We try to prepare this match like a Premier League game and hopefully we have a chance to win this game.”

Here’s the confirmed injury news for Brighton with five ruled out...

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler gesture during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town at Amex Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury issues ahead of Wolves Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Matt O'Riley - out The unlucky midfielder continues to recover from ankle surgery after he sustained an ankle injury on debut against Crawley Town Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . James Milner - out The experienced midfielder picked up a hamstring issue during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Arsenal Photo: Jan Kruger