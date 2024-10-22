Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton’s hard-fought 1-0 victory at Newcastle United last Saturday places them fifth in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team have had a decent start to the season but Gary O’Neil’s Wolves team have struggled this term and arrive rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from their first eight matches.

Despite their lowly position, O’Neil’s men will provide a stern test at the Amex Stadium as they look for their first win. So far this term they have lost narrowly to Newcastle and they also caused Liverpool and Manchester City plenty of problems despite losing 2-1 to both.

Hurzeler and O’Neil both have their injury problems ahead of the Saturday, 3pm showdown… Here’s the early injury news with nine out and three doubts:

Joao Pedro - out: The Brazilian attacker remains side-lined with an ankle injury sustained in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. He's said to be making progress but the game against Wolves will likely arrive too soon.

James Milner - out: The experienced midfielder suffered a set-back on his recovery from a hamstring injury and will likely miss the Wolves clash.

Matt O'Riley - out: The former Celtic man continues his recovery from ankle surgery and is hoping to be back for Brighton in December.

Adam Webster - out: The defender sustained a hamstring injury against Tottenham and is likely to miss this Saturday at the Amex. No date has been given on a potential return.

Danny Welbeck - out: The striker injured his back in the second half of the 1-0 win at Newcastle. Welbeck has been on fine form this season and will be a major miss for Brighton.

Solly March - out: Nearing a return following a 12 month absence with a knee injury but not quite ready as yet.

Yankuba Minteh - doubt: The flying winger missed Saturday's win at Newcastle with a "minor issue" but hopes to return in time to face Wolves.

Hee Chan Hwang - doubt: O'Neil issued a fitness update on his striker’s ankle injury ahead of the Man City clash. “He injured a ligament on the inside of his ankle, but from now it’s probably a couple to a few weeks, nothing overly long.”

Yerson Mosquera - out: The Colombian defender remains out with knee injury. O’Neil said: “Everything went very well with the surgery. Over the next days and weeks, we’ll start to really map out what the rehab looks like.”

Enso Gonzalez Medina - out: The Paraguayan is out with a knee issue. O’Neil said: “He's beginning his strength phase. He responded really well to the initial surgery and is back in the gym working hard, so he's right on track with where we'd expect him to be.”

Sasa Kalajdzic - out: The Austrian attacker is another with a knee problem. O’Neil added: “'He's back on the grass, which is great for him. Hopefully get him back into training and matches in the not-too-distant future.”

Boubacar Traore - out: Yes, you’ve guessed it, a knee injury. The Malian midfielder is expected to be side-lined until Christmas.

Sam Johnstone - doubt: The goalkeeper is hoping to be fit in time to face Brighton despite struggling with an Adductor strain.