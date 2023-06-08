The day which Brighton fans had feared but also accepted is finally upon then, their star player has left the club and yet there is a feeling that everything will be okay.

Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool in a £35 deal, which could rise to £55m, singing a five-year-deal at Anfield and ending his memorable time on the south coast.

Alexis Mac Allister joins Liverpool in a £35m deal, which could rise to £55m, signing a five-year-deal at Anfield and ending his memorable time on the south coast.

The Argentinian deserves this move to the big time, his performances at the 2022 World Cup elevated him to global football stardom. Since returning from Qatar, the midfielder has arguably got better, playing a major role in helping Brighton reach the Europa League for the first time ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing a player of Mac Allister’s stature must spell disaster for a team like Brighton? Roberto De Zerbi has stressed all along that it was players like the 24-year-old that were the reason why Brighton were competing near the top of the league, so surely this transfer is a major setback for the Sussex side.

Mac Allister is a good example of a well-known midfield type, Moises Caicedo is a rare breed of gold dust that every manager dreams of having.

For any other club it would be, but Brighton are now veterans of this game. Tony Bloom and Paul Barber’s relentless and meticulous planning means they can roll with any footballing heavyweight’s punch. Whether it be Dan Ashworth, Graham Potter, Ben White or Marc Cucurella, the club has yet to let the loss of an individual derail their upwards trajectory.

It would therefore assume that the club’s boardroom had already begun to click into gear when they saw one of their own players pick up a World Cup winners medal in December.

The quick nature of the deal to Liverpool suggests their is another player ready to take Mac Allister’s place (anyone know anything about Mahmoud Dahoud?).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not to diminish the qualities of Brighton’s former midfield maestro, but his attributes can be found in a number of players across the globe. The technically-gifted passer is a staple of many top level sides, with the best academies across the world producing this model at the drop of a hat.

Mac Allister is a good example of a well-known midfield type, where as his partner Moises Caicedo is a rare breed of gold dust that every manager dreams of having.

The 21-year-old’s reading of the game and consistent breaking-up of counter attacks blends seamlessly with his ability to drive powerfully through the middle of the pitch, adding in a decent passing range to boot. It’s players like Caicedo that allow ones like Mac Allister to shine brightest.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Before the Ecuadorian's Premier League debut against Arsenal in April 2022, Mac Allister’s Brighton had gone on a winless run of seven games, losing six of these and sitting 13th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since that 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium, the club lost just one of their last eight league games, achieved their highest-ever top flight finish and…. you know the rest.

A defensive midfielder is critical to a team being successful in the modern footballing world. The likes of Ngolo Kante, Rodri and Fabinho have all been cornerstones of their team’s success and Caicedo is no different.

There is no wonder why the tenacious midfielder is wanted by some of the biggest teams in the game, but finding another one like him will be a much bigger struggle.