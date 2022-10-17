The Ivorian only needed two minutes to find the back of the net after taking to the field on 76 minutes.

The 20-year-old curled a brilliant effort past Oostende keeper Guillaume Hubert to put Union 4-0 up.

Adingra then played the part of provider in second half stoppage time. The Albion loan star set up Victor Boniface to make it 5-1 to the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flying winger now has five goals and four assists in 11 Jupiler Pro League games for Union SG this season. The young gun also has eight goal contributions – three goals, five assists – in his last six games in all competitions.

Dante Vanzeir’s double put the Brussels outfit 2-0 up at half-time in Oostende. Former Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes and Adingra doubled Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s advantage in the second half before Thierry Ambrose reduced the arrears with a minute to play.

Boniface and Cameron Puertas then struck in stoppage time to wrap up Union SG’s fourth Jupiler Pro League victory in a row.

Fourth-placed Union are now level with place-above Club Brugge on 25 points, and trail league leaders KRC Genk by six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad