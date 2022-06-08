Brighton’s 2021/22 £24m squad value boost compared to Crystal Palace, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion operate on one of the smaller budgets in the Premier League but the performances of some of their star players and shifts in the market saw their squad value increase significantly (according to transfermarket).

Brighton have made some shrewd moves in the transfer market of late and cherry picking some of the world's finest finest young talent and developing them with loans, sound coach and handing them first team opportunities seems to be paying off on and off the pitch.

The likes of Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Jakub Moder and Leo Trossard have all made huge strides forward this campaign and helped increase the overall value of the squad.

They have all grasped their chance to perform in the most lucrative and hyped league in the world and helped Brighton to a record breaking ninth placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Head coach Graham Potter has previously said that they must make their pound notes work much harder than their rivals.

That will have to continue next season as they look to build on the success of the last campaign. They may well have to make a few more clever moves in the transfer market this summer as well.

Here is how each Premier League club’s squad market value has increased or decreased since August 2022 and how Brighton’s compares to their rivals...

1. Brentford Current value: £213.21m. Former value: £138.2m. Difference: +54.3%

2. Newcastle United Current value: £261.36m. Former value: £209.61m. Difference: 24.7%

3. West Ham Current value: £314.51m. Former value: £256.28m. Difference: +22.7%

4. Leeds United Current value: £264.49m. Former value: £220.46m. Difference: +20.1%