Brighton's 'agreed' blockbuster transfer in fresh jeopardy – with Arsenal and Chelsea poised for late swoop

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in advanced talks with Ajax for their World Cup star Mohammed Kudus – but the deal is not yet over the line

The Seagulls had agreed a £35m fee with the Dutch giants for their Ghana international but the player himself has not yet signed off on the deal.

Kudus, 23, was excellent for Ajax last season as he claimed 18 goals from his attacking midfield role. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked this summer with the former Nordsjælland ace but it was Brighton who made the decisive move.

Following lengthy negotiations throughout the summer, a deal of around £35m was finally agreed. Albion's head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to be pushing for the transfer to go through and ideally would like to have Kudus in place for their Premier League opener against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium this Saturday.

Ajax' Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudusis wanted by Brighton but has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Speaking after Brighton's final pre-season friendly – a 1-1 draw against La Liga outfit Rayo yesterday – De Zerbi simply said: "“I don’t know the situation with that deal… we have a lot of strikers. We will see at the end of the window."

The transfer window closes on September 1 but Kudus has been encouraged by his current club Ajax to make up his mind, swiftly. It has been reported by Dutch football writer @TimvanDuijn14, that Ajax are putting pressure on the player – who has previously stated his intention to leave this summer – and they want the deal wrapped up as soon as possible in order to sign a suitable replacement.