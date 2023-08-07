Brighton's 'agreed' blockbuster transfer in fresh jeopardy – with Arsenal and Chelsea poised for late swoop

The Seagulls had agreed a £35m fee with the Dutch giants for their Ghana international but the player himself has not yet signed off on the deal.
Kudus, 23, was excellent for Ajax last season as he claimed 18 goals from his attacking midfield role. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked this summer with the former Nordsjælland ace but it was Brighton who made the decisive move.
Following lengthy negotiations throughout the summer, a deal of around £35m was finally agreed. Albion's head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to be pushing for the transfer to go through and ideally would like to have Kudus in place for their Premier League opener against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium this Saturday.
Speaking after Brighton's final pre-season friendly – a 1-1 draw against La Liga outfit Rayo yesterday – De Zerbi simply said: "“I don’t know the situation with that deal… we have a lot of strikers. We will see at the end of the window."
The transfer window closes on September 1 but Kudus has been encouraged by his current club Ajax to make up his mind, swiftly. It has been reported by Dutch football writer @TimvanDuijn14, that Ajax are putting pressure on the player – who has previously stated his intention to leave this summer – and they want the deal wrapped up as soon as possible in order to sign a suitable replacement.
Why Kudus has not yet made his decision remains unclear and a concern for all at Brighton, who are determined to add proven quality to their midfield. But a quick resolution could also work in the club’s favour as they can either have their new man confirmed for the start of the campaign or press ahead with alternative targets.