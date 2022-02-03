Brighton's best starting XI and bench after January transfer window closed - with Tariq Lamptey decision made

In many ways it was text Albion window with the emphasis on future talent rather than big name signings.

Brighton were linked with a number of striker - including Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Blackburns Ben Brereton Diaz. Neither materialised and Brighton's most significant signings were Kacper Kozłowski who arrrived for £8m and German striker Deniz Undav who jined for £6m.

Both players were loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian team Union SG and will return to the summer and push for a place in Graham Potter's squad.

Tariq Lamptey is one of the most exciting young prospects in English football

There was however little in the window to help Potter for the here and now but keepign the likes of Yves Bissouma, Tariq Lamptey, Leo Trossard and Adam Webster has to be a positive.

Here's our choice for Graham Potter's best XI and bench if all players are fit.

Rob Sanchez - goalkeeper: The Spain international is the first choice at the Amex Stadium and head coach has previously said he is capable of playing in any team in the world. Had a few wobbles earlier in the season but appears to be back on top form.

Joel Veltman - right of three man defence: The reliable Dutchman has been a excellent signing for Albion. Versatile performer and good in one on one situations. A key factor why Albion have not missed Ben White after his switch to Arsenal last summer

Adam Webster - centre back: His importance to the team increases each season. Excellent defensively and brings the ball out from the back with purpose. Newcastle were interested in Webster but were met with a firm no last month!

Lewis Dunk - left of three man defence: Has been missing of late with a knee injury but a certain starter when fit. Should be back to face Tottenham in the cup this Saturday and the skipper will hope for a strong finish to the season.

Tariq Lamptey - right wing back: One of England's finest young prospects and Albion are lucky to have him. Potter knows how to get the best from him. An explosive player that brings smiles to the faces of Albion supporters

Yves Bissouma - centre midfield: Attracted interest in the January window but Albion's best midfielder remains at the club for now. Has returned from the AFCON and will be a key man as Albion look to secure their highest ever top flight finish.

Jakub Moder - centre midfield: Gets better with each game a real driving force in the Albion midfield. Makes dangerous attacking runs and will hope to open his account for Albion in the PL very soon. Another shrewd addition.

Adam Lallana - centre midfield: The 33-year-old adds control and experience to the midfield and remains a positive influence to the younger players. If he can stay fit for the remainder of the campaign it will boost Albion's top six hopes

Marc Cucurella - left wing back: The £15m arrival from Getafe has taken to the PL with ease. Bundles of energy and clever on the ball. An attacking threat and improving defensively as well. Lamptey and Cucurella are two of the best wing backs around.

Leo Trossard - Attack: Brighton always looks so much better when Trossard is on the ball. The Belgian international has four goals this season and will hope to add that tally

Neal Maupay - attack: Playing some of the best football of his career and has eight goals in all competitions so far. A real nuisance for defenders and his finishing has improved this campaign.

Danny Welbeck - sub: Returning to fitness after serious hamstring issues. A great impact sub from the bench as proved against Chelsea and Leicester recently. Out of contract this summer and needs a strong finish to the season.

Solly March - sub: Game time has been reduced since Cucurella arrived. Remains a top quality player and pushing for a starting role but adds a creative spark from the bench.

Alexis Mac Allister - sub: Has had a good run in the team due to injuries elsewhere etc but looks likely to settle for a place on the bench when everyone is fit.

Enock Mwepu - sub: Getting back to fitness after a hamstring injury and can add power and drive from the bench

Pascal Gross - sub: The German is an ideal professional and his experience will be useful from the bench. Starts will be limited when Albion are at full strength

Steven Alzate - sub: Showed against Chelsea and Leicester what a class act he is. Pushing hard for a starting role and remains a vital member of the squad.