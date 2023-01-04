Brighton's big hope for Chelsea ace Levi Colwill as Robert De Zerbi issues Mykola Matviyenko update

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to be closely linked with a move for his former Shakhtar Donetsk player Mykola Matviyenko

Matviyenko, 26, played under De Zerbi during their time together at Shakhtar. The left sided defender is ‘loved’ by the Albion boss and has also made 52 appearances for the Ukraine national team.

De Zerbi is keen to keen to bolster his options this window and a player who can operate as a left sided centre back, left of a back three or at left back has been lacking at Brighton since Dan Burn left for Newcastle in a £13m deal back in January last year.

The Albion boss is keen to keep hold of his best players at Brighton this transfer window – including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Ecuador international Moises Caicedo – but wants to add high quality players to maintain Albion’s push for Europe.

Speaking ahead of their excellent 4-1 win at Everton last night, De Zerbi said: “I don't know the Matviyenko situation. For sure I love him like a player but I have always good relationships with my players. But I do not know if it is possible in this transfer market because Shakhtar is an important club and Colwill is playing very well, so I don't know.”

Colwill, 19, has impressed at the back for Brighton, having arrived on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season. The England youth international has slotted in nicely alongside the experience of skipper Lewis Dunk and covered well during Adam Webster’s recent injury struggles. Colwill is on loan for the season but many Albion fans are keen to make the deal permanent.

