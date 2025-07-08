Looking Fab: Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler leads the training sessionplaceholder image
Brighton's brand new signing and wantaway star spotted as players report back for pre-season training - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 8th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
Brighton stars back in pre-season training – but Fabian Hurzeler wants the squad trimmed

Fabian Hurzeler said he's pleased with Albion's summer business so far but admits players need to be sold before the new season starts.

Albion have so far signed Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Diego Coppola, Maxim De Cuyper, Olivier Boscagli, Tommy Watson and Do-young Yun.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro was sold to Chelsea and South American stars Pervis Estupinan, Igor Julio, Jeremy Sarmiento, Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso could also be on their way. While the futures Simon Adingra, Matt O'Riley and Evan Ferguson remain uncertain.

“We bought now a lot of players,” said Hurzeler when asked if he’s happy with the business so far this summer. “[But] to sell some players, I think that's the next part of this process, but we knew it would be a process.

"We are quite good how we handled things so far, and I'm very pleased how Tony [Bloom], David [Weir] and Paul [Barber], how they handled things.

“So I'm quite pleased how we are, how the situation is at the moment, but for sure there still have to be some things done."

Here’s the Albion stars back in training… pictures courtesy BHAFC

Brighton £17m new arrival Olivier Boscagli settles in

1. Olivier award

Brighton £17m new arrival Olivier Boscagli settles in Photo: BHAFC

Brighton defender reported for pre-season despite summer links of a move to Real Sociedad or Wolves

2. Igor blimey

Brighton defender reported for pre-season despite summer links of a move to Real Sociedad or Wolves Photo: BHAFC

Brighton striker Georginio Rutter is in high spirits

3. Gorgeous George

Brighton striker Georginio Rutter is in high spirits Photo: BHAFC

Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh prepare for the new season

4. Dynamic duo

Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh prepare for the new season Photo: BHAFC

