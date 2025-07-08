Fabian Hurzeler said he's pleased with Albion's summer business so far but admits players need to be sold before the new season starts.

Albion have so far signed Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas, Diego Coppola, Maxim De Cuyper, Olivier Boscagli, Tommy Watson and Do-young Yun.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro was sold to Chelsea and South American stars Pervis Estupinan, Igor Julio, Jeremy Sarmiento, Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso could also be on their way. While the futures Simon Adingra, Matt O'Riley and Evan Ferguson remain uncertain.

“We bought now a lot of players,” said Hurzeler when asked if he’s happy with the business so far this summer. “[But] to sell some players, I think that's the next part of this process, but we knew it would be a process.

"We are quite good how we handled things so far, and I'm very pleased how Tony [Bloom], David [Weir] and Paul [Barber], how they handled things.

“So I'm quite pleased how we are, how the situation is at the moment, but for sure there still have to be some things done."

1 . Olivier award Brighton £17m new arrival Olivier Boscagli settles in Photo: BHAFC

2 . Igor blimey Brighton defender reported for pre-season despite summer links of a move to Real Sociedad or Wolves Photo: BHAFC

3 . Gorgeous George Brighton striker Georginio Rutter is in high spirits Photo: BHAFC