Brighton's Brazilian left back departs and signs for Austrian champions

Bernardo made 50 appearances for Brighton

The 26-year-old Brazilian linked up with the Austrian club on loan in January, helping them win the league title and qualify for this season's Champions League.

He made 14 appearances and scored in the final game of the season against Swarovski Wattens.

Bernardo joined Albion from RB Leipzig in 2018 and helped the club establish itself in the Premier League. He made 50 appearances in an Albion shirt and netted his only goal for the club against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup last September.

Technical Director Dan Ashworth said, "Bernardo is a great professional on and off the pitch and he played an important role in helping establish us in the Premier League.