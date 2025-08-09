Brighton's Carlos Baleba makes feelings clear amid Manchester United interest

Carlos Baleba is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baleba, 21, was a notable absentee from the matchday squad for the final pre-season friendly against Wolfsburg on Saturday (August 9).

The midfielder has not played for Brighton in the last four pre-season friendlies due to a knee injury, picked up during Albion’s training camp in Marbella.

The club remain adamant that he is not for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

However, in the unlikely event that the club changes its position, Baleba is said to be interested in the move.

Andy Mitten – United We Stand editor and writer for The Athletic – reported: “I don't think that Baleba is an absolute guarantee purely for financial reasons. I think if you say now to United, ‘do you want him?’.

That would be 'yeah', and if you said to the player, ‘do you want to join Man United?’ You would absolutely get a yes.

“You say to Brighton, you're going to give a player away for a nice cut-price deal, that is not happening, so compromise will be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe some of Manchester United's players are attractive to Brighton, for example. With the players Manchester United are trying to move on, they'll likely to have to take a wage cut like Marcus Rashford did as well.

"And the agents as well, they'll have to take less than maybe they would have hoped for but this will all be trading we'll see in the next few weeks."

Transfer expert David Ornstein also spoke about the saga on The Athletic’s Week In Football show.

He said: “We reported that United, via intermediaries, had made contact with Brighton to explore the conditions of a potential deal for Baleba. He's a hell of a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost, Brighton have no intention to sanction his sale in the summer of 2025.

"I think they would like, and made clear in these conversations, that they want to keep him for at least another year.

"I think he's got three years left on his contract plus an option to extend by a further 12 months. He's been a great success so far and we've seen Brighton, they tend only to sell when they really want to and at the price they want to."

Brighton would want to achieve Moises Caicedo type money for their midfield talent and it’s unlikely Man United will stump up £100m plus this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the finances involved, Ornstein said a transfer this summer ‘feels improbable to me, to many others and probably to those involved as well’.

He added: “It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that a player of his calibre, box to box and the legs and the youth and the quality he possesses, could transform that engine room.

"I'm sure it's something that Ruben Amorim would be in favour of. No doubt the player, any player, given that sort of opportunity in their career, it might appeal to them.

"We're not aware of him being unhappy at Brighton though, I've got to make clear. This feels improbable and that's the word we used in our report, but it doesn't stop situations being looked into.”

Your next Albion read: Carlos Baleba absence for Brighton against Wolfsburg explained amid Man United latest