Brighton's Deloitte Football Money League ranking compared to Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle - gallery

A look at where Brighton & Hove Albion feature in this year’s Deloitte Money League compared to other clubs.

By Matt Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:45pm

The latest revenue figures have been published by Deloitte and Albion find themselves in some high-profile company.

Financial numbers are revealed every year to show how clubs across the world are performing.

The Seagulls are a well run organisation behind the scenes and have gone from strength-to-strength since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2017.

It is important to note that Deloitte’s findings aren’t a showing of the richest clubs in the world, they indicate which teams bring in the most revenue through their various streams.

With that in mind, here is a look at how Brighton have performed against others over the past 12 months.

Comparative data to last year was only provided for teams in the top 20.

Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

2. Manchester City

Manchester City generated revenue of €731m in 2021/22, a 13% increase on last season. The club generated €644.9m in 2020/21

Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

3. Real Madrid

Real Madrid generated revenue of €713.8m in 2021/22, an 11% increase on last season. The club generated €640.7m in 2020/21

Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images

4. Liverpool

Liverpool generated revenue of €701.7m in 2021/22, a 27% increase on last season. The club generated €550.4m in 2020/21

Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

