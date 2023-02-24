Brighton's Deloitte Football Money League ranking compared to Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds and Newcastle - gallery
A look at where Brighton & Hove Albion feature in this year’s Deloitte Money League compared to other clubs.
The latest revenue figures have been published by Deloitte and Albion find themselves in some high-profile company.
Financial numbers are revealed every year to show how clubs across the world are performing.
The Seagulls are a well run organisation behind the scenes and have gone from strength-to-strength since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2017.
It is important to note that Deloitte’s findings aren’t a showing of the richest clubs in the world, they indicate which teams bring in the most revenue through their various streams.
With that in mind, here is a look at how Brighton have performed against others over the past 12 months.
Comparative data to last year was only provided for teams in the top 20.