Brighton and Hove Albion are poised for a hectic transfer window this summer.

Albion have enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League and remain on track for European qualification next term. Competing in Europe and the Premier League will be a huge test for the Brighton squad and Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his options, as well as maintain the services of key players.

This week he hinted key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will likely exit this summer, with Liverpool keen on Mac Allister for around £70m and Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid all tracking Caicedo.

De Zerbi wants the likes of teenage striker Evan Ferguson, Japan international Kaoru Mitoma and impressive left back Pervis Estupinan to remain – but who are Albion going to bring in?

Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro has already agreed to join in a record breaking £30m deal from Watford but Albion are also said to want three priority signings in the coming months.

Here we take a look at Roberto De Zerbi's dream starting XI for Brighton next season - as three 'priority transfers' are set to arrive

1 . Jason Steele - GK Established himself as De Zerbi's No1. Excellent work with the gloves and brave on the ball - perfect for De Zerbi's style Photo: Ryan Pierse

2 . James Milner - RB The 37-year-old Liverpool veteran is expected to arrive on a free transfer. Experience will be vital for Europe next season and can play right back or midfield Photo: Andrew Powell

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB The inspirational skipper would love to lead his team to Europe next season Photo: Julian Finney

4 . Levis Colwill - CB Brighton would love the Chelsea loanee to join permanently. De Zerbi said he wants to work with him for another four years. Looks an England international of the future. Will Chelsea sell is the main question?! Photo: Shaun Botterill