Brighton's dream starting XI for De Zerbi next season - with three 'priority transfers'
Brighton and Hove Albion are poised for a hectic transfer window this summer.
Albion have enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League and remain on track for European qualification next term. Competing in Europe and the Premier League will be a huge test for the Brighton squad and Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his options, as well as maintain the services of key players.
This week he hinted key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will likely exit this summer, with Liverpool keen on Mac Allister for around £70m and Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid all tracking Caicedo.
De Zerbi wants the likes of teenage striker Evan Ferguson, Japan international Kaoru Mitoma and impressive left back Pervis Estupinan to remain – but who are Albion going to bring in?
Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro has already agreed to join in a record breaking £30m deal from Watford but Albion are also said to want three priority signings in the coming months.
Here we take a look at Roberto De Zerbi's dream starting XI for Brighton next season - as three 'priority transfers' are set to arrive