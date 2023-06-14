Brighton's dream starting XI for next season – including James Milner, Joao Pedro and £40m Chelsea star

Brighton have signed James Milner on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Liverpool – but how can he fit into Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI

James Milner has signed for Brighton after eight successful years at Liverpool

The former England international has agreed a one-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the option for a further 12 months. The veteran midfielder, who can also operate at full-back, is Brighton’s second signing of the summer following the club-record £30m arrival of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford.

Milner, who won 61 international caps between 2009 and 2016, began his career with Leeds and has also played for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City. The 37-year-old won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during eight years at Anfield.

He will join Brighton following the expiration of his Reds contract on June 30 and add experience to De Zerbi’s squad ahead of the club’s maiden Europa League campaign.

Milner is currently third in the list of all-time Premier League appearances with 619, behind Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632). His old Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana – who also made a free transfer move from Anfield – his delighted to welcome his old mate to the club: “James has been in the Premier League for a long time, he defines the word professionalism and if we can use the strengths of players like him and others of that ilk and help the group overall it’s only going to help. And he’s older than me so he can have the headlines about being the oldest player in the group!”

Here’s De Zerbi’s dream XI for next season – Milner, Pedro and Chelsea star:

Jason Steele – GK: The former Sunderland stopper has impressed since he ousted Rob Sanchez as the Brighton No1. Steele has adapted well to De Zerbi’s high-risk style of playing out from the back and has also proved to be quite the shot stopper as well. De Zerbi’s has challenged him to make the England squad next season.

James Milner – RB: The former Liverpool midfielder is more than capable of adding experience at right back. It was a problem area for Albion last term with injuries to Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman.

Lewis Dunk – CB: Remains the foundation this team is built upon. Has taken his game to another level since De Zerbi arrived and was desperately unlucky to be injured after his long-awaited call-up to the England squad.

Levi Colwill – CB: Brighton remain in talks with Chelsea with the talented young left-sided centre back. Impressed during his loan at Albion and the Seagulls are said to be ready to pay £40m for his services.

Pervis Estupinan – LB: The Ecuador international left back enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League and many felt he was an upgrade on Marc Cucurella who left for Chelsea. Should be even better next term and continue to develop under De Zerbi.

Billy Gilmour – M: A big season awaits for the former Chelsea man. Had be patient last term as Mac Allister and Caicedo formed an unbreakable midfield partnership but with Mac Allister at Liverpool and Caicedio tipped for Arsenal or Chelsea – this could be Gilmour’s time to shine.

Pascal Gross – M: The German was excellent last term and his goals, adaptability and know-how will be vital as Albion embark on their European adventure.

Julio Enciso – M: Another who made quite the impact last term. Skilful, determined and capable of the spectacular – as proved by his stunning strikes against Chelsea and Man City. A star in the making.

Joao Pedro – RW: The £30m arrival looks a real talent and will add a new dimension to De Zerbi’s attack. Powerful, skilful and an eye for goal and fans are really looking forward to watching him play next season. A great signing!

Evan Ferguson – A: The 18-year-old Ireland international netted six goals with two assists in his breakthrough Premier League season. Looks to be a fine young prospect and adds a physical presence to the Albion attack. Could be Brighton’s best since Glenn Murray.