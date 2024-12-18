All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of their trip to West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion have numerous injury concerns ahead of this Saturday's trip to West Ham.

Fabian Hurzeler's team are ninth in the Premier League but will be keen to put the disappointment of last Sunday's 3-1 home loss to old rivals Crystal Palace behind them.

Albion have an excellent record against the Hammers and of the last 14 meetings Brighton have lost just once, drawn seven and won the other six.

Hurzeler's team are though winless in their last four and will have to deliver a better display than they managed against Palace. The team were however without two of their key players as experienced duo Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck were both on the sidelines. Veltman was said to be 50-50 for the Palace game due to an unspecified injury and Hurzeler will hope the extra days of recovery will have his Dutchman fit and firing for this weekend.

Welbeck, who has six goals to his name this term, is struggling with an ankle issue and is not expected to feature against Julen Lopetegui's team.

“I hope that he will be back next week," said Hurzeler when asked about Welbeck after the Palace loss.

Jack Hinshelwood continues to be assessed with his ongoing knee issue, while Ferdi Kadioglu is likely to miss with his toe problem and experienced midfielder James Milner remains out with his hamstring injury. Milner has not been seen since the 1-1 away at Arsenal back in August.

Brighton’s new £12m signing from Inter Miami, Diego Gomez, will not be available until the transfer window opens in January.

Out: Adam Webster (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Solly March (knee), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe).

Doubts: Matthew O'Riley (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Joel Veltman (unspecified).