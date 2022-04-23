And Graham Potter hopes to have Leandro Trossard available once more against the Saints this weekend.

Trossard was a notable absentee as Albion suffered a 3-0 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The Belgian international has been in sparkling form prior to the City match and had scored in both of Brighton’s away victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

Potter said: “He looks like he will be [available]. He has recovered quite well.

“It was just a 24 sickness problem. He has been lightly training, we expect him to train towards the end of the week and we expect him to be available for selection.”

Midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss out once again as he serves the second of his two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season at Tottenham.

Adam Webster could also be in line for his first start since February having recovered from calf and groin problems.

