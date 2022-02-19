Brighton's expected starting line-up and bench vs Burnley: Graham Potter's THREE changes and big Shane Duffy call made

Shane Duffy could return to the starting XI for today's clash against Burnley

Brighton are set to be without captain Lewis Dunk through suspension for the Premier League match against bottom club Burnley.

Defender Dunk was sent off in the midweek defeat at Manchester United, having initially been cautioned before referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor and then brandished a red card.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been able to train again as normal following a knock to his side, while Enock Mwepu and teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable because of respective hamstring issues.

Dunk's absence could see a recall for Shane Duffy who has struggled with injury and illness of late, while Adam Lallana will hope to return to the starting XI having missed out at Man United in midweek.

Danny Welbeck will also hope to force his way back into the starting XI

Rob Sanchez: Albion's No 1 is gaining experience all the time and has now clocked up 50 Premier League appearances.

Joel Veltman: I expect the experienced Dutch international to start on the right side of the defensive three.

Shane Duffy: With Lewis Dunk injured, there could be a return to the heart of the defence for Shane Duffy. He will relish the physical battle with Weghorst.

Adam Webster: The defender will likely line-up on the left side of the three.

Tariq Lamptey: The flying wing back should have the freedom to bomb forward down the right hand side.

Adam Lallana: Was excellent against Watford but missed out at Man United as Potter manages his minutes. The 33-year-old will likely return against Burnley.

Yves Bissouma: Albion's best midfielder not quite at his best against Man United and will look to hit back in style against Burnley.

Jakub Moder: I think the Poland international will just about get the nod ahead of Alexis Mac Allister.

Marc Cucurella: Has made the left flank his own since his arrival and adds energy and pace to the team.

Leo Trossard: The Belgian has struggled with injury and illness and will be better for minutes in the tank at Man United. Will hope to back to his creative best.

Neal Maupay: Albion's leading scorer will hope to add to his goal tally against the relegation strugglers.

Alexis Mac Allister: Unlucky to miss out with Moder and Lallana just about getting the nod ahead of him.

Danny Welbeck: Expect to see Welbeck introduced in the second half.

Pascal Gross: The experienced German is set to be on the bench for this one.

Evan Ferguson: The young striker will hope to get some minutes against Burnley.

Moisés Caicedo: An option from the bench to add energy to the midfield.

Solly March: Struggling for game at the moment.