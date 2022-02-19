Brighton's expected starting line-up and bench vs Burnley: Graham Potter's THREE changes and big Shane Duffy call made

Brighton are set to be without captain Lewis Dunk through suspension for the Premier League match against bottom club Burnley.

Defender Dunk was sent off in the midweek defeat at Manchester United, having initially been cautioned before referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor and then brandished a red card.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been able to train again as normal following a knock to his side, while Enock Mwepu and teenager forward Jeremy Sarmiento remain unavailable because of respective hamstring issues.

Dunk's absence could see a recall for Shane Duffy who has struggled with injury and illness of late, while Adam Lallana will hope to return to the starting XI having missed out at Man United in midweek.

Danny Welbeck will also hope to force his way back into the starting XI.

Of Mwepu Potter added: ""He's been five or so weeks now, which is about right for the injury that he had. After the scan it was a little bit more than we initially thought, but he's not behind schedule, there's nothing to worry about from that perspective.

"He trained a little bit with the team today. He'll step that up over the next few days. He's probably frustrated, he's had a few injury problems and that's meant he hasn't been consistent in terms of selection or availability, so we haven't seen Enock's full capacity. We've seen bits of it and he's still contributing when he's played for us.

"He has a high, physical capacity to go box to box, he creates goals and affects that final third. The first goal against Brentford, it was a really good pass to put Leo away. He can hit the box himself and score. When the opponents' got the ball he can tackle, intercept and break from there, so he adds a little bit of a different dynamic to our team."

Scroll down and click through to see how Albion could line-up for this one.

1. Rob Sanchez Albion's No 1 is gaining experience all the time and has now clocked up 50 Premier League appearances. Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman I expect the experienced Dutch international to start on the right side of the defensive three. Photo Sales

3. Shane Duffy With Lewis Dunk injured, there could be a return to the heart of the defence for Shane Duffy. He will relish the physical battle with Weghorst. Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster The defender will likely line-up on the left side of the three. Photo Sales