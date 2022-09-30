Brighton's expected XI v Liverpool in Roberto De Zerbi's first game as manager

Albion have started this season strongly under previous manager Graham Potter, winning four and drawing one of their first six league games, leaving them in a Champions League qualification position.

In their last league game, Brighton put on a dazzling display to dismantle Leicester 5-2 at the Amex Stadium with goals from Moises Caicedo, Leonadro Trossard, a Luke Thomas own goal and two from Alexis Mac Allister, one of which was a stunning free kick from 25 yards out.

However, due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, rail strikes and an international break, the squad has not played a game in 27 days.

Within that time, a lot has changed at the football club, Potter has left to join Chelsea and their is a new man at the Seagulls helm.

De Zerbi is now in charge and has only had one full training session with the full squad in the two weeks he has been on the south coast, thanks to the majority of his players representing their countries this week.

This leaves many questions as to what team the Italian will field for his first Premier League game where they will be huge underdogs.

The 43-year-old will be without Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Enock Mwepu due to injury, but will have many of this season’s key players available at his disposal.

Here is how we think Brighton will line up at 3pm tomorrow.

Robert Sanchez The Spanish goalkeeper has had a strong start to the season, keeping four clean sheets in the first six games.

Solly March The versatile player has been highlighted by the new manager as a key player in his side. De Zerbi said: "I have spoken with March as well, because for me Solly is a key player. I want him to understand why he will be important for me, I want him to have responsibilities that will help increase the number of goals, because I fully trust him."

Lewis Dunk Captain Dunk has been called the most important player by his new boss and will be expected to lead the team out at Anfield.

Adam Webster Adam Webster is another player seeing as fundamental by De Zebri and the centre-back has spoken highly of his new boss. Webster said: ""You always want to play in teams that are in possession, that control the game and I feel like we're going to go to a new level with that."