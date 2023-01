Brighton & Hove Albion’s home FA Cup fourth round clash with either Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers has been selected for live television coverage.

Albion’s cup tie will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV 1 at 1.30pm on Sunday, January 29.

The Reds and Wolves played out thrilling 2-2 draw in the third round last Saturday.

The replay at Molineux is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm. The match will be shown live on BBC One in the UK.

The Seagulls thrashed Championship outfit Middlesbrough 5-1 in the third round to book a date with one of their Premier League rivals.