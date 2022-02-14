Brighton's 'fearless' defender out to inflict more misery on Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United

Brighton defender Joel Veltman insisted his side play all of their matches without fear, as they prepare for a trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on the back of their win at Vicarage Road.

Veltman was one of Brighton's best players at relegation threatened Watford as Graham Potter's ninth placed team cruised to a 2-0 victory.

The Seagulls are now unbeaten in their last seven top flight fixtures and are full of confidence ahead of Tuesday trip to Old Trafford.

Brighton defender Joel Veltman has been a key man for Brighton this season

Ralf Rangnick's United have looked shaky of late and have recorded uninspiring 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton in the previous two league outings.

“We’re on a good run at the moment and we have some nice games coming up,” said Holland international defender Veltman to the Albion website.

“We’ll reflect on Saturday’s win at Watford and then focus on getting a result at Old Trafford.

“We play all our games with no fear and I think it’s important to do that whoever the opponent is.

“We know Manchester United have got some great players, but they are suffering a little bit at the moment and not where they want to be – so hopefully we get a result there.”

Potter’s side’s victory at Watford was their first clean sheet since Boxing Day as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games.

“A clean sheet was obviously good too. I think we did well and they only created one real opportunity,” Veltman added.

Albion striker Neal Maupay was once again on target at Watford and his goal took him level with Glenn Murray for most goals scored for Brighton in the Premier League with 26.

The Frenchman will hope to surpass Murray at Old Trafford.

“We will go there with the mentality to get something from the game,” he added. “Of course, they have good players but why can’t we get a result? We need to recover from Sunday but it’s great to start a tough week with three points.

“I have been through a lot in my career but I am so happy at the moment because I am fulfilling my dream,” he said.

“I used to be really self-critical but now I can accept it if I have a bad day, as everyone does, and still feel good.