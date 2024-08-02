The Seagulls have made some significant moves in the market and their current spend is at £85m as they prepare the squad for Fabian Hurzeler’s first season in charge.
Albion finished 11th in the table last term as injuries and their first ever Europa League campaign all caught up with them, which saw their form dip in the second half of last season.
The squad, especially in attacking areas, has been strengthened and reinforcements could also be added to midfield as they continue their chase for Inter Miami’s £15m Paraguay star Diego Gomez. The expected arrival of Gomez will take Albion’s spend to around £100m this window. There could however be a couple more through the exit door as Deniz Undav is wanted by Stuttgart, while Napoli are likely to up their bid for Billy Gilmour. Brighton also bid farewell to Pascal Gross yesterday as the popular midfielder left for Borussia Dortmund.
Here’s the current state of play with the Brighton squad and all the players who could be loaned, sold and kept...
