Brighton have been dealt yet another injury blow.

Adam Webster, 29, appeared to injure his hamstring after kicking the ball forward just nine minutes into the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (October 6).

The centre-back was in the team due to the absence of Jan Paul van Hecke, who will be out for a prolonged period of time due to a significant groin injury.

The latest injury leaves Brighton with just two fit centre backs – Lewis Dunk and Igor Julio.

Joao Pedro also remains absent with his ankle problem sustained against Nottingham Forest.

Both Pedro and van Hecke missed the 4-2 loss at Chelsea last week.

Hurzeler gave no time frame for Pedro and said it’s will be assessed ‘week by week’ but Van Hecke – who has been Albion’s most consistent defender for some time now – is expected to be out until after the next international break at Bournemouth on November 23.

Simon Adingra is still missing from the squad after he was absent at Stamford Bridge due to a ‘minor muscle injury’.

There is still no Solly March, who has been out with a serious ACL injury for nearly a year. Hurzeler hinted the Albion wide man could well have featured in the matchday squad but the match against Spurs came too soon.

James Milner, who was also in contention, was also not in the squad. The Premier League veteran suffered a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last month.