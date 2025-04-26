Fabian Hurzeler issued some positive news on the injury front ahead this Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham.

Albion have struggled with numerous injuries this term and their poor recent run has seen them drop to 10th the league standings.

Hurzeler’s men are however still in the hunt for European football but they need a strong finish to the campaign, starting against Graham Potter’s West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

"[Potter] is very adaptable to every opponent,” said Hurzeler. “He changes the formation quite often. And then he has also the ability to attack in behind with a lot of deep runs.

"So there are some patterns. What he showed with Brighton he has shown already for West Ham.”

Here’s Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates ahead of West Ham...

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had numerous injury concerns this term

Joel Veltman - ankle The Dutch defender is fit to face West Ham after a 10-match absence

Joao Pedro - suspended The Brazilian striker will start his three match suspension against West Ham after his red card for violent conduct at Brentford