Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Carlos Baleba, Lewis Dunk and Joao Pedro

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion were battling against numerous injuries as they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool last weekend.

The Seagulls, who face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday, were without the likes of skipper Lewis Dunk, midfielder Carlos Baleba and striker Joao Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss at Anfield dropped Brighton to eighth in the table with 16 points from their first 10 top flight matches.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League defeat at Liverpool

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope for some positive news this week from his medical team as they prepare to face Pep Guardiola's team, who lost 2-1 at Bournemouth last Saturday.

Here's Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates ahead of the Saturday showdown…

Lewis Dunk – The skipper has missed the last three Premier League matches with a calf injury. He has a chance of facing Manchester City this Saturday but Bournemouth away after the international break could be more realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yankuba Minteh – The flying winger picked up a muscular injury during the previous international break and has missed the last four Premier League matches. The Gambian will hope to return against City.

Adam Webster – The defender pulled up in the first half against Tottenham with a hamstring injury and has missed the last four Premier League matches. After the international break is the most likely.

James Milner – The ex-Liverpool man has missed the last nine matches with a hamstring issue sustained in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal. Th midfielder will hope to be available after the next international break.

Joao Pedro – The Brazilian attacker has been a big miss for Brighton. The former Watford man injured his ankle against Nottingham Forest and has not been seen since. He is getting closer to a return and has a chance to make the City match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt O’Riley – Another who is close to a return having missed the whole season so far with an ankle injury. The £25m summer signing will most likely be available after the international – with the City match arriving just too soon.

Solly March – The winger has missed the last 12 months with an ACL injury. His recovery suffered a set-back and he will hope for better news after the international break.

Carlos Baleba – The influential midfielder was a surprise absentee at Anfield with a knee injury and he will be closely assessed this week ahead of the City match.

Yasin Ayari – The Sweden international injured his ankle in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool and will hope to be back in time for the City match. Hurzeler said: “I didn’t speak to him after the game. He’s a ruthless player, very resilient, so hopefully it is nothing bad.”