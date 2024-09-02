Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Evan Ferguson, James Milner and Mats Wieffer

1 . James Milner - hamstring

The 38-year-old was forced off on 16 minutes during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal with a hamstring issue. James Milner: "We have to do a scan to see what it will be," Hurzeler said. "I don't think it's so bad. A little bit on the hamstrings." Possible return date: September 14 vs Ipswich. Photo: Ryan Pierse