Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Evan Ferguson, James Milner and Mats Wieffer
By Derren Howard
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 17:46 BST
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
Fabian Hurzeler admits the international break arrived at the right time for Brighton as early season injuries start to bite.
The Seagulls have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with seven points from three matches, with wins against Everton and Manchester United, followed by last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal.
The points tally is even more impressive as the squad have been hit with a number of injuries – especially in the key midfield area. The Premier League will now pause for the international break and Brighton will resume action on September 14 against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium.
Here’s the full list of Brighton’s walking wound and possible return dates...
1. James Milner - hamstring
The 38-year-old was forced off on 16 minutes during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal with a hamstring issue. James Milner: "We have to do a scan to see what it will be," Hurzeler said. "I don't think it's so bad. A little bit on the hamstrings." Possible return date: September 14 vs Ipswich. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Ferdi Kadıoğlu - thigh
The Turkey international back tweaked his hamstring in training last week just after his £25m arrival. "Small issue with his hamstring," Hurzeler said. "Not that big. Use the international break to get him back in the squad as soon as possible." Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Matt O'Riley - ankle
The £25m signing from Celtic was clattered just six minutes into his Brighton debut against Crawley Town during the Carabao Cup clash with Crawley at the Amex Stadium last week. The midfielder will have surgery on his ankle and could be out until the new year. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Mats Wieffer
The £25m looked pretty good on debut at Everton but picked up a 'small issue' and missed the next two matches against Man United and Arsenal. The Dutch international will hope to be back after the international break Photo: Jan Kruger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.