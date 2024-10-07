Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Joao Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke after international break
Brighton and Hove Albion will hope the international break will allow some of the injured players extra time to recover. The Premier League pauses now until Saturday, October 19 as Brighton will resume their campaign at seventh placed Newcastle United.
Injuries in defensive areas are cause for concern and Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking after their 3-2 win against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium yesterday, said: “I trust my medical department they will do a good job and bring the defenders back as quick as possible.”
Hurzeler will also hope to have the likes of Brazilian striker Joao Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke back as quickly as possible.
Here’s Brighton latest injury list in full and expected return dates amid the latest international break…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.