Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Joao Pedro, Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 14:34 BST
All the latest from Albion’s walking wounded after their defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Brighton and Hove Albion’s medical team will be hard at work this week following last Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Chelsea.

Cole Palmer’s record-breaking performance saw him net four times in 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, including a whipped free-kick into the top corner as the England ace cancelled out goals from Brighton duo Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba.

The Seagulls, who were missing the likes of Joao Pedro, Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner, will now have a week to rest, recover and improve their tactics ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium. “We have to defend better individually and we have to learn quickly,” said Albion’s head coach Fabian Hurzeler. “We try to analyse the game, adapt small things and see. There were also big chances for us in the game. Every time we made a mistake Cole Palmer punished it. We have to be honest to ourselves – we didn’t deserve to win.”

Here’s Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates:

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have some of his injured players back following the defeat at Chelsea

1.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have some of his injured players back following the defeat at Chelsea Photo: GLYN KIRK

The winger continues his rehab after a serious ACL injury. He's been pictured in training and closing in on a return. Hurzeler spoke last week about a possible run-out for the under-21s in the coming days.

2. Solly March - knee

The winger continues his rehab after a serious ACL injury. He's been pictured in training and closing in on a return. Hurzeler spoke last week about a possible run-out for the under-21s in the coming days. Photo: OLI SCARFF

The German attacker is yet to feature since his summer arrival and was close to the matchday squad for Chelsea. Tottenham could be a possibility.

3. Brajan Gruda - unspecified

The German attacker is yet to feature since his summer arrival and was close to the matchday squad for Chelsea. Tottenham could be a possibility. Photo: Paul Hazlewood

The winger missed the Chelsea match due to precaution because of a "minor injury". All the signs are he could be available to face Tottenham this Sunday.

4. Simon Adingra - muscular

The winger missed the Chelsea match due to precaution because of a "minor injury". All the signs are he could be available to face Tottenham this Sunday. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonCole PalmerAlbionStamford BridgeJames MilnerSeagullsChelsea