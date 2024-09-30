Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Joao Pedro, Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner

Brighton and Hove Albion’s medical team will be hard at work this week following last Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Chelsea.
Cole Palmer’s record-breaking performance saw him net four times in 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, including a whipped free-kick into the top corner as the England ace cancelled out goals from Brighton duo Georginio Rutter and Carlos Baleba.
The Seagulls, who were missing the likes of Joao Pedro, Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner, will now have a week to rest, recover and improve their tactics ahead of this Sunday’s showdown with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium. “We have to defend better individually and we have to learn quickly,” said Albion’s head coach Fabian Hurzeler. “We try to analyse the game, adapt small things and see. There were also big chances for us in the game. Every time we made a mistake Cole Palmer punished it. We have to be honest to ourselves – we didn’t deserve to win.”
Here’s Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates:
