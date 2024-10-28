Brighton's injury list in full and expected return dates for Lewis Dunk, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope for some positive news this week on the injury front ahead of their next run of key fixtures.

The Seagulls, who blew a two-lead lead to draw 2-2 with Wolves at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, are next in action this Wednesday against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The two clubs then meet again this Saturday in the Premier League at Anfield ahead of Albion's daunting clash with Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex on Saturday, November 9.

Here's the latest injury news on Brighton's walking wounded, including Lewis Dunk, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro...

1 . Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion injured his calf in the warm-up ahead of the clash against Wolves Photo: Matt McNulty

2 . Adam Webster - thigh The experienced defender is looking at a return in late November after sustaining a hamstring injury in the first half of the 3-2 win against Spurs. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - muscular The versatile midfielder missed his first PL match of the season against Wolves as a "precaution" due to a "minor issue." Hinshelwood may miss this Wednesday's Carabao clash but could return this Saturday at Liverpool. Photo: Matt McNulty