Brighton's January signing streaks ahead of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema

New Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav was at the double for Belgian loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday. Picture by Tom Goyvaerts/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The German's pair of close-range finishes fired the Jupiler Pro League leaders to a vital 2-0 win at title rivals Antwerp. Saturday's victory moves Union ten points clear of second-placed Antwerp.

The 25-year-old's brace took him to 20 league goals for the season - more than the likes of Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have in their respective domestic league campaigns.

Undav joined the Seagulls from Union Saint-Gilloise on undisclosed terms on January 31, signing a contract until 2026.