Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion spent more than £200m last summer but may look to dip into the transfer market once again this January.

The Seagulls bolstered their squad in the previous window as the likes of Yankuba Minteh, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, Matt O’Riley, Mats Wieffer and Ferdi Kadıoğlu all arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other than Kadıoğlu – who mainly plays as a full-back – all of Albion’s signings were in midfield or attacking areas. It provides new head coach Fabian Hurzeler will plenty of options going forward but a little light on defensive cover.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns to his defence

The Seagulls also received a double blow just prior to the international break as Jan Paul van Hecke (groin) and Adam Webster (thigh) both picked up injuries which could rule them out for the foreseeable future.

Van Hecke is expected to be out for the next four weeks, while Webster – who hobbled off in the first half against Tottenham – will have his injury assessed, but the early signs did not appear promising.

Van Hecke has been excellent for Brighton over past 18 months and his injury is a major blow for Hurzeler’s short-term plans. Webster, who has had his share of injury issues in the past, was only playing due to Van Hecke’s absence and his thigh issue now leaves a significant hole ahead of upcoming fixtures against Newcastle, Wolves, Liverpool (x2) and Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazilian defender Igor Julio replaced Webster against Tottenham and did well but the former Fiorentina man has had little game time in the Premier League and is yet to convince in the top flight. The experienced Joel Veltman is also an option but Hurzeler likes the Dutchman as his main right back, where Veltman provides a firm defensive base that allows the attacking talents of Yankuba Minteh or Simon Adingra to shine on the right flank.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is also yet to show his best form at centre back this season, although there were some encouraging signs in the 3-2 win against Tottenham that Dunk is getting close to the level he has consistently shown in previous seasons.

Regardless of how long Van Hecke is out for, centre back is an area Brighton need to address in the coming transfer windows – perhaps January – if they are to carry out Hurzeler’s high-line tactics and provide a defensive platform for Kaoru Mitoma, Minteh, Adingra, Gruda, Rutter, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro to shine.

Van Hecke is a player for the long-term and could be a future captain, while Dunk, 32, and Veltman, 32, are in the later stages of their careers. When Webster, 29, is fit and firing he is a decent Premier League defender but he has struggled to do that consistently over the past few seasons. Reports were that he very nearly joined Wolves for £20m at the start of this season as a replacement for Max Kilman, who left Wolves for West Ham last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton did not spend £200m for nothing and the aim is clearly to compete at the sharp end of the Premier League and play in Europe on a regular basis and addressing the defence will no doubt be the next step along that path.

Olivier Boscagli, the 26-year-old PSV Eindhoven defender, is a name often linked with Brighton, while Hurzeler was also keen to bring in Germany veteran Mats Hummels on a free transfer last summer, before his switch to Roma.

Recent injuries and a high-line tactic – one that was ruthlessly exposed by Chelsea – has highlighted a problem that could see Brighton investing in the transfer market once again.