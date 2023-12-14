Brighton's Julio Enciso named as one of three finalists for 2023 FIFA Puskas Award
The Albion forward scored the Premier League goal of the 2022/23 season with his stunning, long-range effort against Manchester City in May.
The 19-year-old, who also won the Seagulls' Goal of the Season award, faces stiff competition for the prize, however.
Guilherme Madruga, of Serie B club Botafogo FC-SP, netted a magnificent, 25-yard overhead kick against Gremio Novorizontino in June and Sporting Lisbon's Nuno Santos was shortlisted for his terrific Rabona at home to Boavista in March.
Last year's winner was Marcin Olesky and to see all of this year's finalists, you can watch all three goals here.
The FIFA Puskas Award is given to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant or most beautiful goal of the calendar year.
The accolade is named after Ferenc Puskas, a former Hungarian international and Real Madrid striker from the 1950s and 1960s.