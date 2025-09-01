Brighton's list of new signings so far and Fabian Hurzeler's transfer deadline message - 'ongoing'

With deadline day underway, he’s a rundown on Brighton’s signings this summer transfer window.

At the time of writing on deadline day, Brighton and Hove Albion have secured six new permanent additions to their squad this summer.

The club's attacking options have been bolstered significantly with the arrival of Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos for a reported fee of £31.4m.

It’s worth mentioning that Stefanos Tzimas signed for Brighton in the February 2025 winter transfer window, not the summer window.

Fabian Hurzeler says he's 'very happy' with Brighton's squad. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

He remained on loan with FC Nurnberg until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, he’s now in the Albion squad for the 2025/26 season and will feel like new signing from this window.

Winger Tom Watson joined from Sunderland for £10m. Watson made 21 appearances for The Black Cats and scored three goals. The third, however, is arguably the most valuable the 19-year-old will ever score.

His goal in the Championship play-off final last season sent Sunderland to the Premier League.

According to the BBC, Sunderland will receive around £220m in extra income from winning that final, which is an increase on last year's £140m. Watson will be one to watch.

Summer defensive reinforcements for Albion include Belgian left-back Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge for £17.3m and centre-backs Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona for £9m, and Olivier Boscagli, who arrived on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

Finally, South Korean winger Yoon Doyoung joined from Daejeon Hana Citizen for an undisclosed fee.

These arrivals come after a season where Brighton just missed out on European football.

Brighton will hope these new additions will help them achieve their ambitions in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

After Brighton’s 2-1 win against Man City on Sunday August 31, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked if he was happy with the squad. He was also questioned on whether there will be any more incomings.

Fabian Hurzeler said: "I always emphasise that I’m very happy with my squad.

“I think there are still some things ongoing.

"I don’t think crazy things will happen from our side, but let’s see what happens in the next hours, and then we’ll see more."