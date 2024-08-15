Brighton's major injury doubt for Everton as Fabian Hurzler reacts to latest Georginio Rutter twist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead for their trip to Goodison Park

Brighton’s preparations for their Premier League opener at Everton has been hectic to say the least.

The club announced last night the signing of Germany under-21 attacker Brajan Gruda for £25m from Mainz and this morning the Seagulls activated the £40m release clause for Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter.

It’s a huge double boost for Fabian Hurzeler’s Albion squad and they also look set to add the £27m signing of Turkey international left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahçe.

Georginio Rutter of Leeds is closing in on a move to Brighton

Amid all the transfer excitement, 31-year-old Hurzeler – who will become the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager at Goodison Park this Saturday – has been fine-tuning his players for a severe test against Sean Dyche’s Everton at Goodison Park.

By the time 3pm Saturday arrives, Brighton’s summer spend could be north of £150m but injury issues and selection problems still remain for Hurzeler. No 1 goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen misses out with an unspecified injury, while full-backs Pervis Estupinan (ankle) and Tariq Lamptey (unspecified) are both unavailable. Striker Evan Ferguson (foot) is also struggling and the season opener is expected to arrive too soon for the Ireland international.

Lamptey featured once in pre-season in the first game of the Japan tour but has not been seen since and Ferguson has not played in any of the warm-up matches. Estupinan continues his recovery from ankle surgery following an injury sustained last May at Burnley.

Hurzeler said: “There are quite a few players who came back this week. I can't say if they're already ready for the first game at Everton. Pervis is back on the pitch, Tariq [Lamptey] is back on the pitch, [Evan] Ferguson will be too. So it’s great news, but I'm not sure if they're ready for the first match. I think that the squad who played against Villarreal (the final pre-season friendly), all of them should be ready.”

When asked directly about the likely arrival of Rutter, the German boss added: “First of all, I'm very happy with the squad we already have. It's also our job to search if there's any player who fits our profile, to our style of play. The character of the player is very important for us. If there might be a fit, we will see what happens.”