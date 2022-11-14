Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish compared with Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham as World Cup break starts - match day Gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League as they lost their final match before the World Cup break.
The Seagulls were left frustrated at the Amex Stadium after Danny Ings hit a brace to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister’s first-minute opener.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was fuming with Villa's time-wasting tactics and was also left bemused by the decision not to award his side a spot-kick in the 70th minute.
Solly March stole in ahead of Lucas Digne, who proceeded to kick the Brighton attacker but even though VAR Jarred Gillet reviewed the incident, no foul was awarded.
Matty Cash and John McGinn received cautions for time-wasting with referee Kavanagh dishing out seven yellow cards in total for the visitors but it failed to prevent the official receiving some heat from the Brighton head coach.
Brighton will resume Premier League action after the Qatar World Cup on December 26 at Southampton – but where are the Albion predicted to finish compared to Chelsea, Crystal Palace, West Ham and all their Premier League rivals?