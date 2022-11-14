Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion acknowledges the fans following their side's victory in the Carabao Cup Third Round match at Arsenal

The Seagulls were left frustrated at the Amex Stadium after Danny Ings hit a brace to cancel out Alexis Mac Allister’s first-minute opener.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was fuming with Villa's time-wasting tactics and was also left bemused by the decision not to award his side a spot-kick in the 70th minute.

Solly March stole in ahead of Lucas Digne, who proceeded to kick the Brighton attacker but even though VAR Jarred Gillet reviewed the incident, no foul was awarded.

Matty Cash and John McGinn received cautions for time-wasting with referee Kavanagh dishing out seven yellow cards in total for the visitors but it failed to prevent the official receiving some heat from the Brighton head coach.

