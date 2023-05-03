Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish compared with Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa as battle for Europe intensifies
Brighton and Hove Albion continue their chase for Europe as they welcome Man United to the Amex Stadium tomorrow night.
Roberto De Zerbi's impressive team are eighth in the Premier League but have games in hand on many of the teams above them as they look to seal a top six spot.
Albion have played some attractive football this term and despite their painful FA Cup semi-final loss to United at Wembley, swiftly followed by a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, they returned to winning ways with a thumping 6-0 win against Wolves at the Amex last Saturday.
The manner of the performance has boosted morale ahead of the showdown with Erik ten Hag's team and could set Albion up for a strong finish to their campaign.
Man United look to have nailed down fourth spot and Champions League qualification but Europa League and Conference League places remain up for grabs. Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton are all in the running.
There has been a change in where Brighton are predicted to finish based on the very latest betting markets for relegation and odds for the title/top four finish/top half finish. This is the bookies verdict...