Brighton and Hove Albion have been busy this week preparing for their Premier League clash at Chelsea.

The Seagulls remain unbeaten under their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler and are seventh in the Premier League table with nine points after five matches.

Albion have however drawn their last three matches with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Arsenal, a 0-0 stalemate at home to Ipswich, which was followed by a fiery 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

Chelsea, who beat West Ham 3-0 last time out, are also going pretty well under their new manager Enzo Maresca as they sit fifth on 10 points from their first five matches.

Here, we check in with Brighton’s training this week, which includes a potential first appearance for their £25m summer and also their South American star who this week was linked with a £35m move to West Ham…(All pictures courtesy of BHAFC)

1 . Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler leads the training session ahead of their clash at Chelsea this Saturday Photo: Paul Hazlewood

2 . Sprint finish £25m summer signing Mats Wieffer looks sharp ahead of Chelsea Photo: Paul Hazlewood

3 . A knees up Flying winger Kaoru Mitoma will be a key player for Brighton at Chelsea Photo: Paul Hazlewood