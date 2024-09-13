Brighton's new £25m signing spotted in training ahead of Ipswich and forgotten ace is back after transfer U-turn - gallery

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 15:30 BST
All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion returned to training this week following the international break ahead of their Premier League clash against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

the Seagulls have enjoyed a fine start to the season with wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

It was enough to see head coach Fabian Hurzeler scoop the Premier League manager of the month award but the German head coach expects a tough test this Saturday against Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys.

The expectations are always the same – to go out on a pitch and to show the basic things,” Hurzeler said. “The basic things are what you can influence. Winning personal duels, running more than the opponent, doing more high speed metres than the opponent. These are all things you can influence. That's what I demand from my team to do it in every game, no matter if you play against Manchester United or Ipswich.”

Here’s how Brighton looked in training this week – including their £25m summer signing and a surprise player back in contention...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler keeps a close eye on the players during training this week

1.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler keeps a close eye on the players during training this week Photo: Paul Hazlewood

Striker Evan Ferguson is back in contention for Brighton after an ankle injury

2. Thank Evans

Striker Evan Ferguson is back in contention for Brighton after an ankle injury Photo: Paul Hazlewood

Yasin Ayari impressed at Arsenal and will look to keep his spot in the starting XI against Ipswich

3. Yas please

Yasin Ayari impressed at Arsenal and will look to keep his spot in the starting XI against Ipswich Photo: Paul Hazlewood

Tariq Lamptey will hope to make his first start of the season against Ipswich Town

4. Tariq's in Town

Tariq Lamptey will hope to make his first start of the season against Ipswich Town Photo: Paul Hazlewood

