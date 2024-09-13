Brighton and Hove Albion returned to training this week following the international break ahead of their Premier League clash against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.
the Seagulls have enjoyed a fine start to the season with wins against Everton and Manchester United, plus a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.
It was enough to see head coach Fabian Hurzeler scoop the Premier League manager of the month award but the German head coach expects a tough test this Saturday against Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys.
The expectations are always the same – to go out on a pitch and to show the basic things,” Hurzeler said. “The basic things are what you can influence. Winning personal duels, running more than the opponent, doing more high speed metres than the opponent. These are all things you can influence. That's what I demand from my team to do it in every game, no matter if you play against Manchester United or Ipswich.”
Here’s how Brighton looked in training this week – including their £25m summer signing and a surprise player back in contention...
