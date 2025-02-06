Brighton's new signing spotted in training and can face Chelsea due to FA Cup rule

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the FA Cup clash against Chelsea

Brighton’s brand new January signing Eiran Cashin is fit and available to face Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

Cashin, 23, was brought in for around £9m from Derby County on a deal that runs until June 2030.

The defender made 144 first team appearances for the Rams after coming through their youth academy and the Seagulls trust he has the ability to step-up to Premier League level.

Albion’s need for defensive reinforcements was highlighted emphatically last week as they were thrashed 7-0 at Nottingham Forest and Cashin could make his debut this Saturday against Chelsea.

Cashin is eligible to play in the FA Cup for Brighton as the defender missed Derby’s third round penalty shootout loss to Leyton Orient last month due to a hamstring injury.

It’s a major boost for the Seagulls as defender Igor Julio remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster have both struggled with injuries at times this season.

Cashin can also play at left back and he could even fill in for regular full back Pervis Estupinan who continues to be hindered with a “muscular injury.”

Tariq Lamptey, who is out of contract this summer and was linked with a move to Ajax last month, played left back at Nottingham Forest and endjured a tough afternoon at the City Ground.

Lamptey was by far not the only player to struggle last Saturday but Cashin could offer another option for head coach Fabian Hurzeler on that left flank.

The game against Chelsea offers Brighton a chance to bounce back and progress further in the Cup competition.

”It's a chance to win a title,” said the Brighton boss. “Therefore, we try to go all in. It's a do or die game, although we know that we will face a very big opponent who are playing a great season.

“Like I said, it's a do or die game and we proved it this season that we can beat everyone. So we will have a very positive mindset, and we will go into this game full of confidence."

On bouncing back from the hefty loss to Forest, Hurzeler added: “”We analysed the [Nottingham Forest] game. We were honest to each other. We had a lot of individual talks also, but I think, especially in these moments, it's important to analyse and then find the right conclusions.

"So not to overreact, to stay calm and trust the approach you had before because we're on a good way. One game shouldn't define our season and shouldn't define our whole team.

"It's also important to go back to the basics. And I think one of our basics is to play with intensity and I think we missed this in the last game. We have to go back to what makes us strong and that's intensity.”