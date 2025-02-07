Brighton's new strongest line-up to face Chelsea after January transfer window

Eiran Cashin arrived from Derby County for £9m during the January transfer window

Brighton added two players to their squad in the winter trading window and here's how their XI could look to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth tie at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night (8pm).

The Seagulls were never expected to conduct too much business throughout January but they did add midfielder Diego Gomez and defender Eiran Cashin.

Paraguay international Gomez joined on January 1 in a £12m switch from MLS club Inter Miami, while Cashin arrived from Derby County for an initial fee of £9m.

Gomez, 21, made his debut for Brighton last month in the 3-1 win at Manchester United and then played the second half of the disastrous 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last week.

The need for a new defender was ruthlessly exposed at the City ground and Albion will hope Cashin can step up from the Championship and help bolster Fabian Hurzeler's leaky rearguard.

Hurzeler said of Cashin: “In possession, he is a player with a very good left foot. He can break lines with his passes. He is very clever when he makes a decision to find a pass. He always finds a free team-mate, he doesn’t put a team-mate under pressure. He finds a team-mate who can continue the game forward, so that is a special quality.

“On top of that, he is very aggressive against the ball. He likes to have personal duels. He is not hiding from making the last step, so I knew that the club wanted to have him for a long time. We’ve observed him and now was the chance to sign him and we are all happy.”

Cashin is expected to compete with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke for a place in the defence against Chelsea but the 23-year-old could also fill-in at left back if Pervis Estupinan, who has missed the last two matches with "muscular" issues, remains sidelined.

Lamptey has played the previous two matches at left back but struggled badly at Forest. He wasn't the only one!

Carlos Baleba (muscular) Yasin Ayari (muscular) and Estupinan will also be assessed ahead of the 8pm Saturday night showdown.

James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring), Solly March (muscular), Jason Steele (surgery), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Mats Wieffer (thigh) remain absent.

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round clash at the Amex Stadium: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Cashin; Baleba, Gomez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Hurzeler delivered a positive press conference ahead of the Chelsea match as he reflected on the reasons behind the loss at Nottingham Forest. The German knows more than anyone that the words will be useful if they fail to deliver on the pitch.

“We were honest to each other that our standards were not high enough,” said the 31-year-old. “We were not demanding enough from each other. We were not ruthless enough.

“Maybe we accepted a little bit the lack of intensity. We accepted that players don’t give 100 per cent in training and therefore we said to each other we need to commit now.

“We need to be a team now that is difficult to beat. We need to have the standards we had in the last two training sessions for the rest of the season.

“It makes us better as a player and we will improve as a team. We can’t accept if anyone doesn’t commit fully to the club and doesn’t commit fully to the intensity.”

He said: “If we have one bad game, analyse it and be honest to each other but don’t change the whole approach.

“Come back to the basic things and the basic things we can influence on the pitch is intensity. We missed this intensity in the last game.

“But it is very important to stay calm. To not let yourself be defined by one game. There are reasons why we lost this game but the next step is about carry on and work hard.

“Everything we say now is just phrases, just sentences. The truth is on the pitch. We have to work hard on the pitch. We have to show a reaction at our home stadium for our fans.

“Then we can be judged by the fans, then we can be judged by the public how we react. Now all things I say are important but in the end we have to live it.

“I try to be a role model, with being calm, with giving the players an orientation. An orientation we will work on, an orientation where we will find solutions for the situation.

“I am full of confidence and full of belief that we will get out of this together.”