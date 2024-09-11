Brighton's next £12m signing has already upset Joao Pedro ahead of Ipswich Town clash

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Diego Gomez scored a cracking goal as Paraguay enjoyed a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Brazil in Asunción last night.

Gomez, who is set to sign for Brighton this January for around £12m from Inter Miami, fired home beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson from the edge of the box after 20 minutes to seal the victory and keep Paraguay’s qualification hopes alive.

Brighton’s Julio Enciso also played a key role for Paraguay as the attacking midfielder featured for 85 minutes. It was however Gomez that stole the show and proved once again that Brighton have another special talent on their hands.

Of his upcoming transfer to Brighton, the 21-year-old previously said: “It’s a dream come true for me and all of my family who have always supported me. I was talking already with Julio Enciso, I’m always watching Brighton games. I love watching the Premier League.”

Gomez’s goal against Brazil did however spoil the day for another Brighton favourite Joao Pedro. The Albion attacker, who has two goals from three Premier League games so far this season, was called-up to the Brazil squad by coach Dorival Junior to replace Flamengo's Pedro and was introduced as a second half substitute.

Pedro played the entire second half but could not force a way through a stubborn Paraguay defence. Both Enciso and Pedro will now take the 16-hour flight from Asunción back to the UK and will hope to be available for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton team to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, 3pm.