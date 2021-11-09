Brighton's next six fixtures compared to European chasing rivals Wolves, Man United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has steered his team into seventh place after 11 Premier League matches

Graham Potter's team are seventh in the league standings on 17 points from 11 matches. Their form has flat-lined somewhat of late as they have drawn four and lost once in their last five.

But early season victories against Burnley, Watford, Brentford and Leicester has them sitting proudly in a Europa Conference League position.

Potter's men have the same points tally as sixth-placed Man United, while Wolves and Antonio Conte's Tottenham are just one point back in eighth and ninth respectively.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester are also well in the chase for Europe on 15 points. Brighton resume their Premier League campaign on November 20 at managerless Aston Villa.

Brighton's next six

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Brighton vs Leeds

West Ham vs Brighton

Southampton vs Brighton

Brighton vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Wolves

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to hang in there as Man United manager despite increasing pressure on his future. Even former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand called for the "baton to be handed over" last week.

Solskjaer's problems mounted after last Saturday's home defeat by Manchester City and the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool last month. Sixth in the table after a number of chaotic displays is not quite what fans envisaged this season - especially after the signing of a certain Ronaldo.

Man United's next six PL games

Watford vs Man United

Chelsea vs Man United

Man United vs Arsenal

Man United vs Crystal Palace

Norwich vs Man United

Brentford vs Man United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves had been showing signs of improvement after a tough start to the season. Bruno Lage's team have played some good football this campaign and the man who replaced Nuno at the start of the season likes his team to play on the front foot.

Wins against Villa, Newcastle and Everton lifted them up the table but their momentum was halted by a 2-0 loss to Palace last time out.

Adama Traore was left out of the starting XI but Lage says Traore's contract situation at the club would not stop him picking the Spain winger for the Molineux side. The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal.

Wolves' next six

Wolves vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Wolves

Wolves vs Burnley

Wolves vs Liverpool

Man City vs Wolves

Brighton vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs waved hello to Nuno and swiftly said goodbye as they welcomed Antonio Conte. Harry Kane remains at the club despite clearly not wanting to be there and Conte's first task will be to get his striker firing once more.

The Italian is not a manger that will want to sit in ninth spot but much will depend on who stays and arrives in January. Conte started his Premier League life with Spurs with an anti-climatic 0-0 draw at Everton last weekend.

Tottenham's next six PL matches

Tottenham vs Leeds

Burnley vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Brentford

Tottenham vs Norwich

Brighton vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Leicester

Crystal Palace

Palace have surprised a few people this season. Many thought they would be in for a season of struggle as established players were out of contract and Patrick Vieira - a manager without any PL experience - replaced the rock steady Roy Hodgson.

Vieira though seems to have improved them as a team and they are certainly a better watch this season. The form of midfielder Conor Gallagher and Wilf Zaha has helped their cause no end.

Vieira and Palace look a good fit and seem well capable of continuing their good form after the international break - especially after their impressive 2-0 win against eighth placed Wolves.

Palace's next six

Burnley vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Leeds vs Crystal Palace

Man United vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Everton