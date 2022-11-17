Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber believes they will continue to target goals from all areas – but will not break the bank to land an ‘elusive No 9’ this January transfer window.

Brighton are seventh in the Premier League table as play stopped for the World Cup break. They resume on Boxing Day at Southampton and then face Arsenal on December 31, before the transfer window swings open.

Albion will hope to keep their star performers Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister as well as adding to their squad as they look to continue their push for Europe.

It will be head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first transfer window since joining the club in September to replace Graham Potter, who left for the riches of Chelsea.

De Zerbi stated after the 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa – their final match before the break – that he was keen to improve his first team squad in January. Brighton have already confirmed 17-year-old Argentina talent Facundo Buonanotte will join for around £10m but Barber insisted the club’s careful and measured approach in market will continue.

“He [Buonanotte] is a talent and one we believe has the ability to become part of the group very quickly,” Barber said, speaking to Albion Roar.

“In terms of the squad, we think we are in a really good place and have cover in positions. As we have said all along, we want to score goals from all areas of the pitch. We are not hung-up on, as the media are and a small group of fans are, on a No 9.

"No-one really understands what a No 9 is anymore because most clubs don't play with No 9 anymore – aside from one or two exceptions.

"We will always look to strengthen from a position of strength. We won't do silly things, January is never a good time to be in the market for any type of player because the prices tend to be higher and options tend to be smaller and you are not going to get good value.

